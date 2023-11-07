Great Olympics secure comeback win over Nsoatreman FC in dramatic circumstances

By Simon Asare

Accra, Nov. 7, GNA – Accra Great Olympics secured a 2-1 victory over Nsoatreman FC in a matchday nine encounter of the 2023/24 betPawa Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Emmanuel Antwi’s brace ensured victory for Great Olympics, as they moved third on the league table while Nsoatreman stayed second.

The game had to be halted for more than 30 minutes because visibility became a problem for Nsoatreman FC whose players decided not to continue the game.

However, power was restored, and referee Fuseini Alfaaba-Adey ensured the game continued without any hitches thereafter.

Nsoatreman started the game on a bright note and took the lead in the first half through Mohammed Abdul Rahman. Antwi restored parity for Great Olympics early in the second half with a spectacular free-kick from 20 yards, with goalkeeper Nsoatreman goalkeeper Daniel Afadzwu rooted to the spot.

The game was interrupted at the hour mark after Nsoatreman coach Maxwell Komadu complained about the darkness of the field.

This led to the game being halted for over 30 minutes with the away side making their frustrations, but power was restored and the game continued.

Great Olympics took the lead a few minutes after the game was continued as Antwi grabbed his second with a spectacular effort from close range.

Nsoatreman FC staged a late surge of pressure to get the equaliser, but Great Olympics goalkeeper Benjamin Asare delivered some good saves to keep the scoreline the same.

GNA

