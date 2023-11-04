British Council signs MoU with National Youth Authority, National Service Scheme to empower young people 

By Jesse Ampah Owusu/Rakiba Mohammed

Accra, Nov. 03, GNA – The British Council Ghana has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Youth Authority (NYA) and the National Service Scheme (NSS) to empower young people in Ghana.

The partnership will enable the Council to collaborate with the two youth agencies in their policies and programmes to facilitate youth employment and development.

Mr Doodo Dodoo, Country Director, British Council Ghana, said they aimed to partner in the provision of skills and opportunities to the country’s growing youth population.

“Today’s meeting here is to show the British Council’s ambition to work with current potential partners to use the opportunities to address the challenges that this situation presents,” he said.

He said with the NYA, the Council was not only looking at facilitating youth employment but also getting more of them (youth) involved in the climate space.

Mr Dodoo said the Council was hoping to make the national service more meaningful and impactful to enable the personnel to acquire critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

He said the growing youth population presented opportunities that could be tapped through skills and capacity building for socioeconomic development.

Mr Pius Enam Hadzide, CEO of the National Youth Authority, said: “This will facilitate a new age of working relations between the British Council, NYA and the NSS for a loftier standard of youth development. ”

Mr Assibey Antwi Osei, Executive Director of the National Service Scheme, said the Scheme had shifted its focus from just deploying service personnel to institutions to empowering them with professional skills and competencies for the job market.

He said it had become necessary to equip young people with skills and training that would enable them to gain meaningful employment or be self-employed for national development.

GNA

