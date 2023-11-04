Dormaa West DCE inspects ongoing projects in the District 

By Robert Tachie Menson

Kwaku-Ahenfiekrom (B/R), Nov. 03, GNA – Mr Francis Kwadwo Oppong, the Dormaa West District Chief Executive in the Bono Region, has ended a two-day working tour to assess the progress of work on the construction of some on-going development projects in the district.



The tour of the eight communities allowed the chief executive to interact with and identify the pressing needs of the people.



Mr Oppong visited and interacted with the people of Aboaboso, Aprakukrom, Sunkwa, Diabaa, New Chiraa, Nyameama, Brofoyedu and Kwaku Ahenfiekrom and further had engagements with teachers and health workers in the communities.



He inspected some ongoing projects including the construction of an ultra-modern emergency unit of the Dormaa West District Hospital, a six-unit classroom block at Nkrankwanta Presbyterian Primary, a three-unit kindergarten block at Yaakrom Presbyterian and another three-unit classroom block at Asuontam local Primary School.



During separate durbars held in the communities, Mr Oppong cautioned cocoa farmers in the district to desist from smuggling their cocoa beans to the neighbouring Cote D’Ivoire, while educating the communities on government policies and initiatives geared towards poverty alleviation, job creation, and economic empowerment.



He encouraged the youth to take advantage of the Government social intervention programmes such as the Planting for Food and Jobs to better their lives.



Mr Oppong was accompanied by some key staff of the District Assembly, New Patriotic Party executives in the area and Assembly Members.

GNA

