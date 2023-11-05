Bofoakwa sinks Nations FC

By Benjamin Akoto

Sunyani, Nov. 5, GNA – Bofoakwa Tano FC on Sunday worsened the woes of Kumasi-based Nations FC, after piping them by a solitary goal in the matchday nine fixtures of the betPawa Ghana Premier League 2023/24.

The loss will further push Nations FC down below the red line of the league table.



Playing at their favourite Sunyani Coronation Park, the Bofo boys revealed their intentions to carry the day and it was therefore not surprising their captain, Saaka Dauda, scored the only goal of the match in the 4th minute, converting a penalty and putting his side in the lead, when Bright Boakye Kyere was brought down in the 18-yard box.

After the goal, the tempo of the game slowed down as both teams struggled to find their rhythm with the first half ending with Bofoakwa’s slim lead.

However, it was Nations FC who showed promise of scoring in the early stages of the second half as they hit the crossbar and forced a save from Emmanuel Kobi, the Bofoakwa goalkeeper.

The match became a ding-dong affair as both teams fought to establish their dominance, but the result remained unchanged.

In the 93rd time, Emmanuel Sarkodie of Nations FC was shown a red card for fouling Bofoakwa Tano’s Elijah Addai.

During the post-match conference,Mr Ocansey Mingle Kassim, the coach of Nations FC, described the game as highly competitive and believed his team was the better side.

However, he expressed disappointment at the loss, stating that despite fighting back after conceding the penalty in the first half, they were unable to capitalize on the chances created in the second half performance.

Coach Frimpong Manso, of Bofoakwa Tano, emphasized the importance of managing the game when a team was unable to score, saying they adopted such a strategy to secure the three maximum points.

