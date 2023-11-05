Let’s unite and give NDC showdown in 2024 — Kennedy Agyapong

By Stephen Asante

Accra, Nov. 05, GNA – Mr. Kennedy Agyapong, a losing aspirant in the New Patriotic Party’s presidential primary has asked the rank and file of the Party to unite and give the National Democratic Congress (NDC) a “showdown” in the 2024 General Election.

“I pledge my support that we are going to work tirelessly ‘to break the eight’, ” he said.

‘Breaking the eight’ has become a mantra for the NPP as it seeks to defy the odds surrounding the inability of any of Ghana’s main political parties to go beyond eight years in governance.

Mr. Agyapong, addressing the Party’s leadership, activists and losing presidential aspirants, at a handing-over ceremony, in Accra, said the transparency and fairness that characterised the conduct of the primary would translate into victory for the Party in 2024.

The ceremony was symbolic as it marked the official declaration of the Vice-President as the presidential candidate-elect for next year’s polls.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in line with the NPP’s tradition officially handed over the mantle of leadership to the flagbearer-elect.

“We have to come together and give the main opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), a showdown,” Mr. Agyapong echoed, drawing a deafening applause from the crowd.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central and business tycoon called for unity of purpose.

He appealed to the party faithful and losing aspirants to bury their differences, urging them to give the flagbearer-elect the needed backing.

Vice-President Alhaji Dr. Bawumia, who was tipped to win, garnered 61.43 per cent of the total valid votes cast to emerge victorious in the presidential primary, with Mr. Agyapong placing second with 37.41 per cent.

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, former Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso and Minister of Food and Agriculture, polled 0.76 per cent to place third, while Mr. Francis Addai-Nimoh took the fourth position with 0.41 per cent.

More than 200, 000 delegates participated in the presidential primary, which was supervised by the Electoral Commission.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

