Akosombo Dam Spillage: Female victims lament privacy breaches at safe havens

By Kekeli K. Blamey

Mepe (V/R), Nov. 19, GNA – Some female flood victims in Mepe have expressed concerns over what they described as privacy breaches at their various safe havens.

They disclosed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that sharing rooms with their males counterparts had been uneasy since some males did not respect their privacy.

They, therefore, appealed to the authorities to separate victims into males and females to forestall any untoward issues going forward.

Ms. Getrude Nutsukpui, one of the victims, noted that the incident had been recurring and urged authorities to address the issue promptly to safeguard their privacy and well-being.

“This was the fourth time this had happened to me. Some men who I share the same room with would just barge in mostly when I’m trying to dress up after returning from the bathroom,” she lamented.

Mrs. Cynthia Adanu also recounted the same experience and called on the camp leaders to help resolve the situation.

She stated that most of the men in her room mostly refuse to give her the space to dress up even after having her bath.

“They would just be there. And this makes me feel very bad. There’s no privacy at all. We need help on this, ” Mrs Adamu explained.

When GNA contacted Mr. Amos Ahorsu Bolor, the Assembly member for Mepe electoral area, who is also one of the camp leaders, he stated that the victims did not inform him about their challenges in the rooms.

He, however, assured that the situation would be resolved.

He indicated that he would ensure that Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa the Member of Parliament of North Tongu Constituency who was also a key camp leader was notified about the situation for possible measures to be taken.

GNA

