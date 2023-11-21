Agrihouse Foundation awarded for Promoting 2023 U.S-Ghana Business Expo

By Caesar Abagali,

Accra, Nov. 21, GNA – Agrihouse Foundation has been awarded with the prestigious American Chamber of Commerce Ghana (AmCham) award for its exceptional organisation and promotion of the 2023 U.S-Ghana Business Expo.

The award was presented during the 2023 AmCham Ghana Thanksgiving Dinner and Awards Night held in Accra on the theme: “U.S. and Ghana Diaspora: Agents of Development and Prosperity”.

Known for its commitment to acknowledging excellence in initiatives fostering global partnerships, the AmCham commended Agrihouse Foundation’s unwavering dedication, contribution, and hard work in organising and promoting the 2023 maiden edition of the U.S-Ghana Business Expo.

The Expo was held in Accra from the 10th to 11th of August 2023, on the theme: “Leveraging U.S-Ghana Trade Relations for Growth and Prosperity”.

Ms Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa, the Executive Director of Agrihouse Foundation in an interview with the GNA expressed gratitude to AmCham for the recognition.

“We are honoured to receive this award from the American Chamber of Commerce. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and the collaborative spirit that propels our mission.

Serving as the event organiser for the 2023 U.S-Ghana Business Expo was both a privilege and a tremendous opportunity”, she explained.

Miss Akosa thanked the American Chamber of Commerce Ghana for believing in the Agrihouse Foundation and entrusting the Foundation with the organisation of the maiden U.S-Ghana Business Expo.

She said the 2023 U.S-Ghana Business Expo provided a platform for fostering bilateral trade collaborations and economic growth between the United States and Ghana.

She said the Expo had in attendance over 800 participants, including key industry stakeholders, entrepreneurs, government officials, and business leaders from both private and the public.

“The expo also had in attendance, a trade delegation from the U.S. Department of Commerce led Global Diversity Export Initiative (GDEI) trade delegation that included 19 companies and six trade associations, including the National Black Chamber of Commerce”, she added.

Others, according to her included the National Business League, U.S. Black Chambers Inc., Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce, the National Centre for American Indian Enterprise Development, and the Organization for Women in International Trade.

She said the GDEI delegation represented diverse communities and industries across the United States with a focus on information and communications technology, consumer goods, and the automotive sectors.

Ms Akosa said the significant highlight of the Expo was the trade pavilion, which featured more than 40 companies.

“It showcased the products and services of visiting U.S. companies and trade associations, AmCham Ghana member companies, and local companies from various industries.

It also provided an opportunity for participants at the event to network and establish strategic relationships”, she said.

She said the Expo yielded tangible outcomes, facilitating strategic partnerships, fostering cross-cultural understanding, and laying the foundation for sustained economic development.

She said Agrihouse Foundation remained committed to its mission of fostering sustainable development through initiatives that bring nations together for mutual prosperity.

