MTN supports Girls in ICT programme with 12.6 million Ghana cedis 

Koforidua, Nov. 4, GNA – Mobile Telecommunications Network (MTN) says it has invested about 12.6 million Ghana cedis in the ‘Girls in ICT’ programme from 2021 to 2023 as part of its contribution to the Ministry of Communications and Digitalization agenda.

In 2023 alone it has, so far, supported the project with six million Ghana cedis.

Madam Adwoa Wiafe, the Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer of MTN, disclosed this at the closing ceremony of the Girls in ICT celebration in Koforidua.

In a world where technology drove innovation, empowerment, and progress, it was important to encourage and support the participation of girls and women in the ICT sector.

She said MTN also recognised the power of diversity in the technological industry and the wide gender gap in ICT.

“We believe in creating an inclusive environment where everyone has the opportunity to succeed and innovate,” she said.

Madam Wiafe said all it required was to start with empowering and inspiring girls to fearlessly delve into the world of technology.

That did not only help to unlock their potential, but also led to a more diverse and inclusive technological landscape, she noted.

Expressing appreciation for the girls’ interest in the programme, she emphasized MTN’s dedication to promoting gender diversity and providing support through mentorship and sponsorship.

She advised the girls to exercise caution with what they posted on the Internet because, as much as technology had its positives, it also had downsides, adding; “The Internet does not forget.”

Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the Minister of Communications and Digitalization, indicated that to ensure sustainability, the Ministry intended to institute a trust fund for the Girls in ICT programme.

The outcome of the programme had been tremendous and impressive, hence the need to use a strategy to ensure its continuity, she added.

About 1,000 girls selected from all 33 districts in the region took part in the competition as part of the celebration, and the best 100 girls were honoured with laptops and accessories.

The programme was instituted in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 5 to bridge the gender digital gap.

The objective, among other things, is to arouse the interest of young girls in taking up studies in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics.

