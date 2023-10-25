Zoomlion to provide disinfection, vector control in flooded communities

By Samuel Akumatey

Battor (V/R), Oct. 25, GNA – Zoomlion Ghana Limited, a waste management giant, has announced plans to provide disinfection service in communities affected by the spillage of the Akosombo Dam.

The executives of the waste company were at the North Tongu District to donate some relief items.

Madam Gloria Anti, the Managing Director of Zoomlion, who led the delegation, said the Company acknowledged the challenge brought about by the spillage and the devastating impact on communities, urged all Ghanaians to unite in providing support to the people.

“Zoomlion as a corporate concerned citizen is committed to supporting those affected,” and indicated that the provision of tools and materials was to help provide a safe environment for these communities.

The items presented included brooms, dustbins and mobile toilets, as well as food items, safety jackets and mosquito nets.

“Zoomlion will also provide vector control and disinfection services for the safe havens and the environment. We will also ensure a regular supply of water to help reduce the spread of sanitation-related diseases that would come with the flooding,” she said.

Ms Anti said their humanitarian services and items including the disinfection exercise were estimated to cost about GHS500,000.

Mr Seji Saji, the Deputy Director-General of National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), said the number of affected by the flood had now crossed 35,000, and that relief was being managed to reach all including those who had relocated.

He said the committee did its best to reach all the affected and commended the government for its commitment to the long-term recovery.

He indicated that the government was leading the charge in responding appropriately to the needs and encouraged others to continue with the goodwill of assisting these communities.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

