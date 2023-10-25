NRPC appeals for support for victim of shooting incident

By Comfort Sena Fetrie-Akagbor

Tamale, October 25, GNA – An official of the Northern Regional Peace Council (NRPC) Mr Nuhu Abukari, has appealed for support for Ms Hubeida Abdulai, a 24-year-old woman, disabled due to a shooting incident on the 7th March 2022, at Tamale Tindana’s palace.

Mr Abukari, who is Director of Programmes at NRPC said he got to know about Ms Abdulai’s incident during an investigation conducted by the NRPC after a few months of the shooting incident.

He appealed for public support for Ms Abdulai to aid in her medical treatment.

Ms Abdulai, who spoke to Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Tamale, said she was shot in one of her legs by unknown person during the incident.

Mr Ibrahim Sam Abdulai, father of Ms Abdulai, who also spoke to GNA, said he rushed her daughter to Tamale Teaching Hospital for medical attention using his own money.

He lamented that the incident had affected her daughter’s education, and she was now home because she could not walk and could not do anything on her own.

He said the hospital still needed some money to carry out surgery on her daughter, hence his appeal to members of the public to support her medical needs.

