Suspend fishing at Azizadzi floodgate, Keta Municipal Security cautions fishers

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (VR) Oct. 25 GNA – The Keta Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) in the Volta Region has cautioned fisherfolks at Kedzi, Horvi, Havedzi, and its surrounding communities to suspend fishing around the flood control gate at Azizadzi.

This, according to MUSEC, would help prevent any unforeseen danger that could befall the fishermen.

A statement signed by Mr Innocent Kormla Gavua, the Keta Municipal Coordinating Director and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), stated that the area was unsafe for fishing.

He said MUSEC had done consultations with experts on the rising level of the water in the Keta lagoon and had concluded that the area was unsafe for fishing activities.

He stated that the decision was made in anticipation that the lagoon water could overflow, or the sand bar may open to cause any unforeseen havoc.

“MUSEC, therefore writes to inform all fishermen, who fish in the area to desist from doing so starting from Wednesday, October 25,” the statement read.

However, Mr Emmanuel Gemegah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Keta, during an earlier press conference held on Friday, October 20, said all engagements and arrangements were in place to open the floodgate and the sand bar into the sea to curb the flooding situations in the area.

“We have done all the necessary engagements, studies, and advice from renowned engineers for the exercise.”

He said plans were put in place to tackle any unforeseen disaster.

Meanwhile, some youth groups of Kedzi, had earlier protested the cutting of the sand bar into the sea, which they claimed could affect and displace many people in the area.

Further information gathered by the GNA indicated that there was an emergency stakeholders meeting held at Keta Municipal Assembly on Tuesday, October 24, to open the sand bar for free flow of the lagoon into the sea without any havoc.

