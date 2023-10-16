WR Lands Commission takes measures to improve turnaround time

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Sekondi, Oct. 16, GNA – Dr. Pius Basoah Asumadu, the Western Regional Lands Officer says the Regional Lands Commission has put in place stringent measures to improve land service delivery.

He Indicated a significant reduction in turnaround time on all the four major services provided by the commission and reduction in cost of transacting business.

The Western Regional Lands Commission had also minimized the face-to-face interaction through automation to avoid hurdles and frustration encountered by landowners and improvement in transparency in general land service delivery.

Dr. Asumadu in an interview with the Ghana News Agency to mark the customer service week celebration of the Commission said current time for processing a search application to determine ownership was 10 working days, 15 days for cadastral site plan, five days for request for stamp duty and 32 days for deed registration.

“Our aim is to reduce the number of times clients have to visit us to follow up on their applications and curtail delays which had created a number of problems including multiple sales of lands, encroachments, incessant litigation and unauthorized development.” He added.

The Western Regional lands Officer was unhappy that such mishaps had affected poor housing and repelled investor confidence.

“We are mindful of how poor service delivery can create problems for potential homeowners and the and administration system in general hence the decision to engage clients particularly in this customer service week to interact and open our doors to address concerns of the ordinary citizen,” Dr Asumadu said.

He said the current reforms in the Commission were also a laudable step to establish an interconnection between service delivery in conformity with the laws for a congenial land tenure governance in the Region.

The Regional Lands Officer was emphatic that, “we are also mindful of the challenges of the Commission, and we are notwithstanding, making efforts to advance clients satisfaction.”

GNA

