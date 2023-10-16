WR FDA gathers 134 pints of blood for Regional Bank

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Takoradi, Oct. 16, GNA – The Western Regional office of the Ghana Food and Drugs Authority, (FDA) has gathered 134 pints of blood for the Regional Blood Bank.

The blood was collected from two Senior High Schools: Methodist Senior High School and the Saint Mary’s Boys.

Dr. Martin Kusi, the Western Regional Director of the FDA who confirmed the exercise to the Ghana News Agency said, the Authority year by year conducted such benevolence in line with their corporate social responsibilities to save lives.

He said the Authority was committed to the general wellbeing of consumers.

” This is why at FDA, we say, Your Health is Our Priority,” he added.

The Authority, he said, has tightened regulatory and surveillance activities particularly as the yuletide approached and encouraged consumers to be well informed on product, date of expiration, dented products and others that did not bear the mark of the authority.

Dr. Kusi also encouraged the media, and the community information centres to stop advertising unregistered consumables since it had both health and legal implications.

