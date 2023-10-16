Sakumono Beach road faces imminent danger

By Francis Ameyibor

Tema, Oct. 16, GNA – The defensive concrete barriers near Sakumono Beach Road, which is right opposite the Ramsar Site, have been partially undermined by high tide waves, placing them in grave risk.

During a visit of the beach, the Ghana News Agency noticed that the silt beneath the concrete embarkment had been swept away by the waves, causing major sections of the defence wall to collapse.

It was noticed that the silt is starting to be washed away by the sea waves in the direction of the main road, which could lead to the road curving in.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, some of the beachgoers voiced their concerns, emphasising that they had been witnessing strong tidal waves for months.

A few of the revelers demanded that the engineers from the Ghana Highway Authority visit to assess the situation and start working to prevent the road from collapsing.

Additionally, a number of drivers voiced their worry, made an appeal to the highway authority, and demanded that the contractor overseeing the 10.6-kilometer stretch—known as the Beach Road Expansion Project—Phase Two, which is currently in progress—step in.

The road, which is being constructed by China Railway Major Bridge Engineering Group Company Limited (CRMBEGCL), connects Accra from the Black Star Square to Tema through Osu, La, Teshie, Nungua and Sakumono, serving as a major alternative route to the Accra-Tema motorway.

