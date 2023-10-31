World Vision Ghana donates to flood victims at Makango 

By Solomon Gumah

Makango (S/R), Oct 30, GNA – World Vision Ghana, a Christian humanitarian organisation, has presented some relief items to flood-affected residents of Makango in the East Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region.

The items included 12,000 pieces of Proctor and Gamble (P&G) water purifiers, 50 water storage containers, and 50 pieces of 20-litre buckets of water purification sieving nets amongst other assorted hygiene-supported kits.

The donation exercise was undertaken in collaboration with the East Gonja Municipal Directorate of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO).

Mr Samuel Gmalu, Humanitarian and Emergency Affairs Manager of World Vision Ghana, whilst presenting the items to the affected residents at Makango, said it was part of the organisation’s immediate measures to support the victims with safe water and to help improve sanitation and hygiene.

He said: “We intend to provide the community with a limited water supply system, and also collaborate with the Environmental Health Unit of the Municipality to promote sanitation and hygiene for the residents.”

He said the organisation had declared a category one emergency response plan to help mobilise funds to support the affected children, families and communities.

Mr Gmalu said the plan had been developed targeting over two million dollars to implement interventions such as providing safe water, household latrines, fumigation, disinfection of water points in affected areas, providing teaching and learning materials to children and schools, cash transfer assistance to vulnerable households and support health facilities with pharmaceuticals.

He appealed to the government through NADMO to supervise and coordinate the response to ensure all areas affected were given the needed support.

Mr Alhassan Suraj, East Gonja Municipal Director of NADMO said the flooding of the area was due to the overflow of the Volta Lake, which affected most communities in the area, including Enuvasu and Obiarabanye.

Mr Suraj said about 792 houses had been submerged in the area leading to the death of one person, with over 3,300 residents displaced.

Madam Cynthia Fosuah, Water, Sanitation and Health Specialist at World Vision Ghana, while demonstrating to residents how to use the water purifiers, urged them to eschew misconceptions associated with water purifiers, adding that it was good for their health.

She advised them to use the purified water judiciously to avoid contamination.

Mr Awudu Gaani Osman, Assembly Member for Old Makango Electoral Area, in the East Gonja Municipal Assembly, commended World Vision for the support.

He said since the flooding in the area, they had not received any support from the government and other NGOs.

He said affected residents lacked necessities including food, potable water, housing, clothes and other relief items.

Mr Osman appealed to government, philanthropists, individuals and other NGOs to support them to minimise the impact of the floods on their lives.

