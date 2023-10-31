Two NGOs embark on menstrual hygiene awareness in Keta 

By Benard Worlali Awumee

Keta (V/R), Oct 30, GNA- Charitable Fellows Foundation and Developers Net, both non-profit organisations, have donated packs of sanitary pads to some 150 adolescent girls at Seva and Lawoshime in the Keta Municipality.

A press statement Friday by Mr Godwin Sena Agboworkunu, Executive Director of Charitable Fellows Foundation, said apart from the donation, the team also educated the beneficiaries on menstrual hygiene.

The programme, themed “Empowering Young Adolescent Girls through Menstrual Hygiene Initiatives”, discussed topics including what to eat during menstrual periods, how to wear sanitary pads and how to take studies seriously during examination periods.

Mr Agboworkunu in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said the two schools were chosen because “young girls in these areas often struggle with their education and health due to lack of awareness and resources.

“That was why we decided to embark on this project in these areas.”

Lawoshime and Seva are deprived communities that are faced with challenges including limited access to social amenities like motorable road networks, electricity supply and healthcare infrastructure, thus, impacting negatively on the education and health of adolescent girls especially.

According to the statement, beneficiaries were happy with the exercise because some of them had not gotten access to any education on menstrual hygiene and so, found it helpful and a wakeup call for their health.

GNA

