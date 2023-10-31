Coalition of NGOs in Health donates to Dam spillage victims 

By Linda Naa Deide Aryeetey

Accra, Oct 30, GNA- The Ghana Coalition of NGOs in Health has donated relief items to victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage and staff of the North Tongu Health Directorate.

The gesture is aimed at alleviating the suffering of those affected by the spillage.

Items donated include filled six-kilo cylinders with burners, cartons of milk, rice, oil, sugar, tin fish and tomatoes, beans, gari, wellington boots and raincoats.

Mr. Ninsau K. D Alazar, Vice Chairman of the Ghana Coalition of NGOs in Health, said the Organisation would do more to support the victims.

Mr. Seji Saji, Deputy Director General for NADMO, commended the Coalition for supporting victims with relief items.

“The filled cylinders are targeted needs victims have been crying out for…,” he said.

The VRA commenced the controlled water spillage from the Akosombo and Kpong Dams on September 15, 2023, due to a consistent rise in the inflow pattern and water level of the Akosombo reservoir.

As a result, thousands of residents in South Tongu, North Tongu, Central Tongu, Asuogyaman, and several other areas have had their homes submerged due to the spillage.

GNA

