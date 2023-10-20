Volta Health Network appeals to individuals to join lower Volta relief efforts

By Ewoenam Kpodo

Woe (VR), Oct 20, GNA – Volta Health Network (VHN), a health development organisation of people of Volta descent, has called for an all-hands-on-deck approach, in providing relief to communities in lower Volta, being afflicted by the Akosombo spillage floods.

The group expressed concern over “the unprecedented flooding occasioned by the spillage of the Akosombo Dam” in the lower Volta communities of Central Tongu, South Tongu, North Tongu, Keta and Anloga districts resulting in untold hardships and loss of properties and investments.

A statement jointly signed by Mr Samuel Selasie Mortoti, Dr. Francis Damalie, Mr Leonard Gobah and Mr Freeman Gobah, Co-Presidents, General Secretary and Organiser of VHN respectively, said the “man-caused deluge is a national disaster of biblical proportions” requiring not just government intervention but everyone including electricity consumers’ support.

“The people of the lower Volta have paid a price, in some cases the ultimate price with loss of lives, to save the rest of the country and to assure uninterrupted supply of electricity.

“It is in this light that we call on the Government, all individuals, organizations, and indeed all industries that benefit from electricity generated by the Akosombo Dam to recognise their moral

obligation to the citizens of the affected communities and to step up to contribute their quota to assist our fellow citizens in distress at this time.”

“We also call on the Volta River Authority, the Government of Ghana, and other stakeholders to investigate shortcomings that have led to this monumental national disaster with the view to implement corrective measures in the short, medium, and long terms to prevent such a disaster from occurring in the future,” it added.

The statement said the organisation with special interest in the healthcare of Volta Region and who regularly embarked on medical missions to provide much needed free healthcare to its citizens was concerned about the health implications of the flooding in the affected communities and the adjoining ones and advised people to take caution.

“We wish to caution that flood waters can contain hazardous chemicals, human and animal waste, household, and hospital waste, displaced wild animals such as rodents and reptiles, downed power lines with risk for electrocution etc. The waters can also become breeding grounds for the dreaded mosquito, which is known to transmit Malaria and other mosquito-borne illnesses.”

It, therefore, advised people to wear protective equipment such as wellington boots, gloves, and goggles when contacting flood waters, and in cases of skin exposure, to wash skin or wounds with soap and clean water while clothes contaminated with flood water must be washed with soap and clean water, preferably hot water.

It encouraged hand washing before eating and seeking early medical care for any symptoms and signs of infection.

“Finally, the leadership of the Volta Health Network calls on all members and other health professionals to rise to the occasion as they have always done and join relief efforts to provide health education and essential medical care to the communities affected in these trying times” the statement concluded.

GNA

