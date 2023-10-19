US embassy in Beirut urges its citizens to leave Lebanon

Beirut, Oct. 19, (dpa/GNA) – The US embassy in Lebanon is urging its citizens to leave the country while commercial flights are still available, saying the security situation was “unpredictable.”

“We recommend that US citizens in Lebanon make appropriate arrangements to leave the country; commercial options currently remain available,” an alert from the embassy said.

“We recommend that US citizens who choose not to depart prepare contingency plans for emergency situations.”

The alert comes as the situation on the Lebanese-Israeli border grows volatile.

Since the Hamas attacks on Israel and the Israeli army’s counter-attacks on the Gaza Strip, there have been regular incidents along the border between Israel and Lebanon, fuelling concerns of a regional conflagration in the conflict.

On Wednesday, protestors staged angry protests on a road leading to the US embassy complex.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

