Ukrainian air defence says Russian missile and 29 drones downed

Kiev, Oct. 3, (dpa/GNA) – Ukraine’s air defence command said on Tuesday its forces had brought down 29 drones and an Iskander missile in overnight aerial attacks in the east and south, with only two drones getting through.

The drones that got through were of Iranian type Shahed-136/131, it said. No casualties were reported.

The attacks were in the Dnipropetrovsk region in the east and in the Mykolaiv region near the Black Sea coast in the south.

Two buildings in the Dnipropetrovsk region were damaged by missile debris.

The Ukrainian authorities also reported renewed shelling from Russian artillery.

On the Russian side, Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz accused Ukrainian forces of shelling the village of Klimovo, which lies across Ukraine’s northern border, with cluster munitions.

Several homes were damaged, Bogomaz reported on Telegram. No injuries were reported.

Kiev anticipates an increase in aerial attacks aimed at its energy infrastructure for the coming winter. Ukraine’s Western allies are seeking to boost the country’s air defences in response.

GNA

