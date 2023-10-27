UG and Toyota Ghana commission School of Engineering Sciences Training Centre

By Jesse Ampah Owusu

Accra, Oct. 27, GNA – The University of Ghana (UG) and Toyota Ghana have jointly commissioned the School of Engineering Sciences Training Centre and a new Toyota branch at Legon.

The training center and new Toyota branch, both supported by the company, are valued at one million dollars.

The Centre has three modernized lecture rooms, a Computer-Aided Design room with 40 computers and a 3D printer, and a training workshop with automobile simulators, test rigs, and vehicle hydraulic lifts.

The Legon Toyota branch has a body and paint workshop, a service shop, spare parts sales, and a vehicle delivery centre.

Toyota Ghana also provided the University with a 30-seater Coaster bus that would transport students to and from the Centre.

As part of the engagement with the University, the company will provide $2 million in engineering equipment over a 10-year period, as well as $100,000 in scholarships over the same time.

Mr Kohji Yanaka, Managing Director of Toyota Ghana, said that the facility demonstrated the company’s commitment to Ghana’s industrial development.

“We are dedicated to being a socially responsible company by executing impactful projects in the areas of Health, Education, Environment, and Road Safety within the communities we operate,” he said.

He said the partnership with the University was to help students gain practical skills and experience to complement their education.

Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, Vice Chancellor of UG, said the Centre would enhance students’ practical training.

It would bridge the gap between academia and industry training experiences, better preparing students for employment and the workplace.

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education, commended the collaboration between the University and Toyota Ghana, and encouraged other educational and research institutions to follow suit.

He said such cooperation promotes academia-industry interactions, which in turn builds students’ skills and capabilities, preparing them for 21st-century education.

GNA

