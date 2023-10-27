TDC/TMA meet development stakeholders on Tema Children’s Park controversy

By Angela Ayimbire

Tema, Oct. 27, GNA – TDC Development Company Limited, in collaboration with the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) and the Tema West Municipal Assembly, has engaged development stakeholders to address the controversy emanating from the development of the Tema Children’s Park.

Some Tema residents recently vowed to resist the takeover by a Chinese developer of a piece of land housing the Tema Metropolitan Library and Children’s Park at Tema Community Five in the Tema West Municipality.

The land located between the Tema Secondary School and the WAEC Examination Hall has had the only public library in Tema situated on it for decades.

Mr. Ian Tabalor Okwei, TDC Protocol and Administrative Officer, told the Ghana News Agency in Tema after the stakeholder engagement that the groundwork for a productive and amicable resolution of the misunderstanding has started.

He said participants such as the Tema Concerned Citizens Association and Zonta Club were fully briefed about the status of the six-acre land.

Mr. Okwei said it was established with evidence that the land is still designated as a site for a recreational centre for children in Tema.

The stakeholders were of the view that such engagements were crucial for ensuring transparency and addressing any concerns or misunderstandings.

