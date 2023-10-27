Work together for successful implementation of integrated social services delivery – Ato Arthur

By Florence Afriyie Mensah

Fumesua (Ash), Oct. 27, GNA – Dr Nana Ato Arthur, Head of Local Government Service, has called for greater collaboration between the Departments of Social Welfare and Community Development to ensure the effective implementation of the Integrated Social Services (ISS) programme.

He said though the country had been doing well, lack of effective and efficient coordination among the implementing agencies continued to be a major challenge in the implementation process.

There was therefore the need for all the agencies to work in unison to achieve the purposes and targets of the Integrated Social Services programme in the country.

“We have been doing quite well as a country, but the lack of coordination has been the problem.

It has always been that everyone is in his silo.

The Ghana beyond aid agenda, is working towards a wealthy, inclusive, sustainable, empowered, and resilient Ghana.

And the ISS initiative is in the right direction to contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, he stated, at a Validation Meeting on the Draft ISS Governance Framework at Fumesua in the Ejisu Municipality of Ashanti Region.

The meeting was organized by the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) with support from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to take inputs from stakeholders on the drafted ISS framework for validation.

It was attended by stakeholders such as Coordinating Directors from Metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies, representatives from the Finance, Gender, and Local Government Ministries.

The ISS is an initiative that UNICEF began with the Office of the Head of Local Government Service (OHLGS) and MMDAs in 2019 which addresses how social services can be delivered at the local level.

It involves Social Welfare and Community Development activities in guarding against violence meted out to the vulnerable, especially children as well as improving the well-being of every Ghanaian, by offering vital services in health, education, child protection, and more.

These services are critical to our country’s development, and the ISS Governance Framework ensures that they are delivered with the utmost professionalism, care, and equity.

About 170 MMDAs in Ghana are currently participating in the ISS delivery programme.

Dr. Ato Arthur urged participants to make contributions that worked for productive Ghana and beyond.

Professor Mrs. Esi Awuah, Commissioner, NDPC, indicated that the Commission as a coordinating body for decentralized planning system and development in Ghana, was ready to associate with the laudable governance framework of delivering ISS.

She therefore called on stakeholders to critically examine the governance framework and ensure it was fit for purpose and able to address the coordination challenges inherent in the social service delivery space.

Ms. Lucia Soleti, UNICEF Ghana, Chief of Child Protection, said the organization recognized the ISS initiative as key to ensure that every single child in Ghana was protected.

She expressed satisfaction that when children were at risk of exploitation, abuse or violence, this strong governance structure and services would be at the decentralized level to support and protect children, families and communities.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

