Tourism will make Osudoku the preferred destination for investment – Paramount Chief

By Patrick Ofoe Nudzi

Accra, Oct. 3, GNA – The Osudoku Traditionally Area, one of richest areas in biodiversity and historical relics in Ghana is in dire need of infrastructure to stimulate economic growth, the chief and people have said.

The area which is about 80 kilometers from the National Capital, Accra, and abounds with a lot of tourism potentials and multinational companies is said to be the remotest and under-developed Traditional Area in the Greater Accra region.

Ngmongmowuyaa Kwesi Animle VI, Paramount Chief, Osudoku Traditional Area, whose speech was read on his behalf said this at the grand durbar of the 2023 Osudoku Aadegbor Djehayemi (festival) held in the heart of the traditional area, Osuwem, on the theme: “Tourism as a Tool for Socioeconomic Development of Osudoku.”

He said, Osudoku faced many developmental challenges, making it the “remotest and most under-developed Traditional Area in the Region notwithstanding the tourism potentials it is endowed with.”

He said the long stretch of the Volta River was not only good for aquaculture but also for cruising and resort activities and sand wining if properly designed and executed.

Ngmongmowuyaa Kwesi Animle VI, who is also the President, Greater Regional House of Chiefs, said, the Yongua Mountain which had been cited for paragliding had been left unattended to.

“If you recall, some of experts have come to make feasibility studies some years back and confirmed that the area is very suitable for the exercise. It came out that apart from the good height of the mountain, there is a large landing ground with a lower risk rate than that of the Kwahu site,” he said.

The Paramount Chief said Osudoku had arable land suitable for both Agriculture and Estate Development and with proper planning, it would become an agricultural and tourism hub, creating jobs and feeding the population.

He said the Tema-Akosombo Mpakadan railway, the Kpong Irrigation Scheme at Asutsuare that provided water for the cultivation of Rice, Banana, Maize, Sugar Cane, Mangoes, Vegetables, Poultry and Animal Husbandry could draw traffic to the area when given the exposure.

The traditional area which hosts a company, producing Soya Bean Milk and Yoghurt and Paper and Plastic manufacturing, also has two banana plantations; the Golden Exotics Limited (GEL) and Volta River Estates (VREL), with the former being the largest in West Africa.

Chief Kwesi Animle VI, said such industries had attracted inflow of people and cash and equally called for investments in tourism projects to boost domestic tourism.

He called on the Government especially the tourism Ministry, Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), investors and the district Assembly to expedite programmes and turn around the fortunes of the traditional area, pledging support and commitment for such endeavours.

“It must be noted that the development and projection of these tourism potentials will not only accelerate the socio-economic development of Osudoku but also Ghana as a whole,” he added.

