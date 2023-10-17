Suspected perpetrator of Brussels attack fatally shot by police

Brussels, Oct 17, (dpa/GNA) – The man, suspected of killing two Swedish nationals in Brussels on Monday is dead, after being gunned down by police, Belgium’s National Crisis Centre said on X, formerly Twitter.

The suspected Islamist was shot by police on Tuesday morning, after he had been on the run overnight, according to the Belgian interior minister.

Police found a weapon on the 45-year-old Tunisian, which could have been used in Monday’s attack, according to the crisis centre.

Investigators are looking into indications of an Islamist motive. The 45-year-old is known to the Belgian authorities, in connection with human trafficking, living in the country illegally, and endangering state security.

Two Swedish citizens were shot dead and a third person injured on Monday, in what Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo called a terrorist attack.

The attack prompted the city to raise its threat level, including increased security measures in a number of sensitive locations, especially places connected to the Swedish community.

