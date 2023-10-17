Italian police arrest two in Milan on terrorism charges

Rome, Oct 17, (dpa/GNA) – Italian police arrested two men in Milan on terrorism charges on Tuesday, the ANSA news agency reported.

The two men, an Egyptian citizen and an Italian citizen of Egyptian origin, were charged with being part of an association, with the purpose of terrorism and incitement to conspiracy for the purpose of terrorism, ANSA reported.

The anti-terrorism operation was coordinated by Milan’s prefecture, and involved Italy’s DIGOS security police.

The two men are accused of “extremely active” dissemination of Islamic State propaganda on the internet, and of contributing to the financing of the terrorist militia, the public prosecutor’s office in Milan said later on Tuesday.

They are also alleged to have made personal threats against Italy’s Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni.

Like other European countries, Italy has massively tightened security measures after the attack on Israel by the Islamist Palestinian organisation Hamas.

Jewish institutions have been placed under special protection. Meloni’s right-wing government has also announced stricter controls on refugees arriving in Italy.

GNA

