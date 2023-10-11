Stratcomm Africa completes capacity building programme for 101 PROs of the ISD

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Oct. 11, GNA- Strategic Communication Africa Limited (Stratcomm Africa), has completed a learning programme for101 staff of the Public Relations Division of the Information Services Department (ISD) working in Ministries, Departments and Agencies across the country.

The programme, delivered in three cohorts, involved comprehensive and interactive professional learning designed to equip PR professionals of the public service with principles and tools for playing their roles effectively in public policy formulation and delivery.

A statement issued in Accra and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the sessions were led by its Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Esther Amba Numaba Cobbah and Mrs. Sharon Anim, Stratcomm Africa Marketing Communication Manager.

The sessions were on policy communication focused on strategy development, communication research methods and digital communication

Ms. Cobbah encouraged government public relations officers to work harmoniously and cohesively when carrying out their duties.

She emphasized the importance of maintaining consistency in messaging, especially when disseminating government policies.

She urged participants to dispel the misconception that PR officers lacked technical expertise, emphasizing their unique ability to break down ‘technical work’ of other professionals for public understanding.

She said networking opportunities offered during the training sessions were highlighted as crucial for forging strong bonds and ensuring a shared understanding of government policies among officers.

Ms. Cobbah said, “The need for information flow between Governments and the citizenry to achieve development and improved livelihoods is vital in a country like ours with the challenges in sanitation, water supply, meeting health and education needs as well as in job creation for young people especially.”

She said policy making for addressing all these and other issues required constant and honest communication between Government and the citizens, as we have established.

“More so in the light of the national commitment to democracy which we have entrenched in our Constitution,” she added.

Mrs. Ethel Cudjoe Amissah, Head of the Public Relations Coordinating Division (PRCD) of the ISD said the determination of the Division to continue to undertake programmes that ensure that the country’s public sector communicators remained well equipped for their work.

She said the programme with Stratcomm Africa was part of a series planned for the staff of the division and thanked Stratcomm Africa for the support.

She said, “The Division considered it an honour to have an organisation such as Stratcomm Africa, which is well acknowledged for its expertise and excellence in the communication industry, to work with the Division on this important programme.”

Mrs. Charlotte Morgan Asiedu, Chief Director at the Ministry of Information, commended participants for their dedication to the learning programme.

She also commended Stratcomm Africa for facilitating the learning programme at no cost and emphasized that the commitment of the participants reflected their determination as government public relations officers to ensure that national development goals were achieved through the public’s clear understanding of government policies.

Ms. Solace Amankwa, a participant described the programme design and delivery as unique and extremely impactful.

She said “My colleagues and I consider this programme as one of a kind. We learnt without a classroom feel. We networked, shared knowledge, and reinforced our sense of common purpose. Above all, we were exposed to such rich knowledge which we quickly internalised and owned. We are sincerely grateful to Stratcomm Africa.”

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

