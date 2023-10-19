Storm surges threaten Baltic coasts of Denmark, Germany and Sweden

Kiel, Oct. 19, (dpa/GNA) – The Baltic Sea coast of Germany, as well as parts of Denmark and Sweden, are preparing for potential storm surges.

Winds of up to 110 kilometres per hour are expected in some areas on Friday and Saturday, the German Weather Service (DWD) announced on Thursday.

The Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) warned of flooding in areas of the Baltic coast with storm surges of up to 2.4 metres above the average water level.

Restrictions on shipping and ferry traffic are also in place due to the storm, according to the ship operator Scandlines.

In Germany, the highest storm surges are expected in Flensburg Fjord, which lies directly on the German-Danish border, with surges of up to 2 metres above the average water level, Germany’s Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) said.

Further south in the Bay of Kiel and the Bay of Lübeck, the storm surge could be as high as 1.6 or 1.7 metres, the agency said. Smaller storm surges are expected further east along the German Baltic Sea coast.

Flooding threatens low-lying areas of several cities, including Flensburg and Lübeck.

In southern and eastern Denmark, police urged residents and holidaymakers to leave the coastal area by Friday morning at the latest because of an expected storm surge.

Flooding may also occur on the Swedish south coast, the Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute (SMHI) warned.

GNA

