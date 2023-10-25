Sixteen injured after Russian drone attack in western Ukraine 

Kiev, Oct. 25, (dpa/GNA) - Falling debris from an intercepted Russian drone has injured 16 people in the Khmelnytskyi region of western Ukraine.

“In the Shepetivka district, the shooting down of air targets caused them to fall into the territory of a critical infrastructure facility,” the deputy head of the regional administration, Serhiy Tyurin, said on Telegram on Wednesday.

He said there was an explosion that damaged an administrative building as well as residential buildings and cars. Sixteen people from surrounding buildings were injured.

Russia launched 11 kamikaze drones at Ukraine during the night, the Ukrainian Air Force said on Wednesday morning. All of them were shot down, the military in Kiev said.

With Western help, Ukraine has been fending off a full-scale Russian invasion for 20 months.

For the past year, Russia has also regularly attacked civilian targets with missiles and drones. The targets are often energy, heat and water-supply facilities for the population.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

