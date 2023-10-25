Israeli air force shells Syrian military positions 

Tel Aviv, Oct..25, (dpa/GNA) - The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) attacked military positions in Syria in response to shelling from the country, it said on Wednesday.

“A short while ago, IDF fighter jets struck military infrastructure and mortar launchers belonging to the Syrian Army in response to the launches toward Israel yesterday,” the Israeli military said on Telegram.

Israel regularly bombs targets in neighbouring war-torn Syria in an effort to prevent arch-rival Iran from expanding its influence there.

The airstrikes have increased in frequency since the beginning of the war between Israel and the Iranian-backed Islamist Hamas in the Palestinian Territories began over two weeks ago.

Tehran has been a main backer of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad since the uprising against his rule in 2011.

GNA

