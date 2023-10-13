Seven killed, many injured in attack in Afghanistan

Beirut, Oct 13, (dpa/GNA) – At least seven people were killed and more than 17 people were injured in Afghanistan, after an attack carried out during Friday prayers, according to a report.

There was a suicide attack on a mosque in the north eastern province of Baghlan, broadcaster TOLOnews reported on X, formerly known as Twitter, citing a local authority official.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the incident.

Since the militant Islamist Taliban took power in August 2021, armed attacks in the country have decreased significantly. However, deadly attacks by extremists continue to occur. A regional offshoot of the terrorist militia Islamic State (IS) is also active in Afghanistan.

GNA

