Israeli army tells people in Gaza to leave by 8 pm

Tel Aviv, Oct 13, (dpa/GNA) – The Israeli military, called on residents of Gaza to leave their homes by 8 pm on Friday (1700 GMT) and head south.

The Israeli Defence Force (IDF) said it would not attack an escape route marked on a map until that time, in a post written in Arabic on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Beit Hanun residents should go to Khan Yunes, the statement said, adding that further instructions would follow.

Those who care about their own safety and that of their family, should follow these instructions, the post by the IDF spokesman said.

Islamist Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, is only interested in its own protection to prepare attacks in the region, according to the post.

Israel repeatedly accuses Hamas of using civilians as a human shield.

The Israeli army, says more than 6,000 rockets have been fired from Gaza since the large-scale attacks on Israel, carried out by Hamas on Saturday.

Israel has recorded more than 1,300 casualties, since the large-scale Hamas attack.

The Israeli army is readying a ground offensive, and has ordered more than 1 million Palestinians in the north of the coastal strip to evacuate.

The United Nations immediately called on Israel to rescind the order, pointing to the threat of a “catastrophic situation.”

Massive Israeli counter-attacks have so far killed at least 1,799 people and injured at least 7,388, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

GNA

