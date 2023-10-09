Selorm Magdalene Gafah crowned 2023 Ghana Most Beautiful Queen

By John Awayevu

Accra, Oct. 09. GNA – Ms. Selorm Magdalene Gafah, the Volta Regional Representative for this year’s Ghana Most Beautiful (GMB) pageant, has been crowned new queen.

The grand finale, which took place on Sunday, October 8, 2023, at the National Theatre in Accra, saw Selorm beat off Greater Accra’s Naa Ayeley Hammond (1st runner-up) and Northern Region’s Nurah (2nd runner-up).

Bono Region’s Kwartemaa and Upper East’s Aduanige came forth and fifth, respectively.

Selorm took away a brand-new car, a cash prize of GH¢15,000, and a Camon 20 brand new phone from TECNO, along with GH¢5,000 worth of products from the company.

The new Queen also won an all-expense-paid trip to Dubai, courtesy Global Wings Travel and Tour.

Selorm garnered the most votes on the night by accumulating 60 percent from the judges and 40 percent from the audience.

She also emerged as the star performer of the night after a very impressive performance of storytelling.

Selorm’s performance that evening gave a tale of how Mama Yakagbe pretended to be insane to cause disruption in the British camp, endangering the peace of the Anlo kingdom.

She got nominated for other categories, such as Most Eloquent and Best Costume for the Night; however, she did not win from those nominations.

The night witnessed spectacular entertainment with epic performances from Afrobeats diva Sefa and Mr Drew.

