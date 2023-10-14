Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Area signs MoU with Covenant of Mayors in Sub-Saharan Africa  

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Sekondi, Oct.14, GNA – The Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Area has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Covenant of Mayors in Sub-Saharan Africa (CoM SSA) to step up actions on renewable energy and climate action plan.

The CoM SSA is a major catalyst for local climate actions in the Region built on political commitment of local government, supporting cities in meeting the dual challenges of climate change and access to sustainable energy to achieve a low emission, climate resilient and sustainable energy future.

The project works around three pillars: development of Sustainable energy access, climate action plan, Urban infrastructure project support and city to city partnerships.

Ms. Shea O’ Neil, the Project Manager for Ghana, at the signing said: “We have already witnessed the passion, priorities of your Mayor and his team to make STMA more resilient to climate change.”

She prayed that the MoU would not be on paper only but transcend to the ground.

“Let it be entrenched in the day to day lives of the people on the city and improve upon livelihoods…we are enthused about your bold step and CoM SSA is ready to support the city immediately beginning with assessment of the STMA public buildings for renewable energy solutions,” she said.

Mr. Abdul Mumin Issah, the Metropolitan Chief Executive of the STMA, said the city needed to create an energy balance and pledged active participation to achieve the objectives of the CoM SSA.

Dr. Charles Abbey from the GIZ noted the urgent need to integrate climate change actions into local plans .

The CoM SSA works in 12,500 cities worldwide, 250 in SSA. They are in eight cities in Ghana.

They are funded by the European Union and the BMZ to provide technical assistance to plan effective actions to respond to climate change, support Sustainable urban infrastructure and facilitate cooperation among local authorities.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

