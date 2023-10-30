‘Sekondi-Takoradi Deserves Better’ conveners debunk NDC tag 

By Emmanuel Gamson

Takoradi, Oct. 30, GNA – Conveners of the recent “Sekondi-Takoradi Deserves Better” demonstration have urged residents in the Metropolis to disregard claims by some people tagging them as members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC). They said their movement transcended political interest, but a collective mission deeply rooted to fight for a better Sekondi-Takoradi.

On October 27, a concerned youth of Sekondi-Takoradi hit the principal streets of the Metropolis to express their displeasure about the poor state of affairs in the area.

They demanded good road infrastructure and street lighting, policies focused on the revival of the local economy, completion of abandoned projects and creation of sustainable jobs for the youth among others in the Metropolis.

However, some people within the Metropolis had tagged organizers of the protest as NDC members and described the demonstration as politically motivated and a “joke”.

Reacting to the matter at a press conference, in Takoradi, Mr Macall Mensah, one of the conveners, said “It is disheartening that, in the aftermath of the protest, noble political leaders have opted to cast aspersions rather than embrace the message of unity and development”.

According to him, some people expressing their views on the demonstration believed that about 90 per cent of the demonstrators were members of the NDC.

He quizzed: “Are we to believe that the welfare of the remaining 10 per cent, who might not identify with the NDC, is inconsequential and suggesting that NDC supporters are not Ghanaians, do not contribute to the tax base, and are somehow less human, incapable of expressing their fundamental human rights?

Mr Mensah emphasized the fact that the composition of the demonstrators was far more diverse and inclusive than suggested.

“They comprised of individuals from all walks of life, standing united in their quest for an improved quality of life in Sekondi-Takoradi, and their call for development was not tied to any political party but was a collective demand for the betterment of our community, transcending party lines”, he said.

He, thus, called on authorities to heed their concerns and provide pragmatic steps to address their issues to help improve the well-being of residents.

