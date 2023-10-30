Ghana Association of Social Workers supports victims of Akosombo Dam floods 

By Maxwell Awumah, GNA

Ho, Oct. 30, GNA – The Ghana Association of Social Workers (GASOW), made up of Social Welfare Departments in the country have supported victims of the Akosombo Dam floods with relief items.

The Group donated 300 bags of sachet water and bags of rice.

Madam Joyce Kulevo, the Secretary-General of GASOW, said the gesture was a fact-finding to gauge the situation on the ground to inform the Association’s next line of action.

She said it was also to showcase living by example and sympathise with members of society who were grieving.

“We have interacted with community members and seen the deep needs of our people,” she said.

“A man-made disaster as it seems, we ask of VRA and all whose duty it is to ensure the safety and restoration of livelihoods and property as a matter of urgency.

“We request VRA and its allied companies to ensure people are evacuated from such potential danger before any such spillage is done in the future,” she said.

Mr Divine Osborne Fenu, the North Tongu Chief Executive, while receiving the donation thanked the Association for the support and said it would help meet the needs of the growing number of victims.

Mrs Stella Mawutor, the Volta Regional Director of the Department of Gender, called to ensure that children, the poor, and the aged were given the needed attention as they remained most vulnerable.

The Association is a professional body made up of trained and practising social workers from all fields, who provide legal assistance, research social issues and seek solutions as well as serve as a link between individuals and resources in the community.

In a related development, the Ghana Association of Barbers and Barbering Salon Owners teamed up to offer free haircuts to the youth of Mepe at Save Haven.

More than 35,000 have been displaced in the Dam spillage and surge in water in the Volta Lake.

GNA

