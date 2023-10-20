Rotary Club provides free eye surgeries for Tema residents

By Mavis Quansah/Linda Avenga

Tema, Oct. 20, GNA – The Rotary Club, in collaboration with the Tema Christian Eye Centre, is providing free eye surgeries for 100 residents in the Tema Metropolis with severe visual defects.

The annual event was in line with the Ghana Vision Project to create an enabling environment for people to embark on their daily activities without barriers such as eye defects.

The five-day activity by the Rotary Club Districts 3191, 9104, and 3192 was undertaken with partners from India.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr David Osei Amankwah, the District 9104 Governor, said the Club embarked on the project to bring some comfort to the people, considering the crucial functions of the eye to ensure a complete human body.

The target was to reach 100 people but, so far, 42 successful surgeries had been performed and the Club was hoping to achieve its target by the close of the five days, he said.

Dr Eric Wiredu of the Tema Christian Eye Centre lauded the Clubs for the remarkable support to provide surgical interventions for patients whose cases were not correctable by medications and glasses.

He said the hospital’s desire was to provide complete eye services to patients regardless of their conditions and meet them at their point of need.

Dr Wiredu encouraged people with severe eye defects to get on board since finances were no barrier during the five-day activity.

Dr Bernard M. Joseph, the Chief Executive Officer of Sunshine Healthcare Limited, who is also an optometrist, said the Rotary Club of India would always work with Ghana to provide health aid to the public, adding that the 100-surgery package was the beginning of more services to be provided.

Some beneficiaries shared their joy with the GNA as their initial fears of having an eye surgery had been erased.

The Indian partners are Dr Venkatasubramaniam (D3192); Dr Ravishankar (D3191); Dr Elizabeth Paramesh (D3192); Rotary Bengaluru Platinum City; Rotary Yelahanka; Rotary Udyog; and Rotary Vidyranyapura.

GNA

