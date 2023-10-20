TVET is the way to development in Penyi — Paramount Chief

By Ewoenam Kpodo

Penyi (V/R), Oct. 20, GNA – Torgbui Dadzie V, the Paramount Chief of the Penyi Traditional Area in the Ketu North District of the Volta Region, has appealed for the establishment of a vocational and technical school in the district to spearhead its development.

He said considering Ghana’s current economic situation, especially in youth unemployment, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) had become important as it held the key to economic growth and development of the individual and the larger community.

Torgbui Dadzie made the appeal to the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), former President John Dramani Mahama, at a durbar of chiefs and people of Penyi to mark this year’s Penyi Nugoryiza, a development festival.

The establishment of the school would help offer opportunities to the teeming youth in the traditional area to build their careers, be self-reliant, and meaningfully contribute to society’s development, he said.

Torgbui Dadzie appealed for the completion of a clinic with nurses quarters initiated by the chiefs and people of Penyi, the construction of Penyi-Ehi and Penyi-Akanu roads, as well as drainage systems to deal with flooding situations in the area.

Former President Mahama, who was the Special Guest, said Torgbui’s call was in the right direction and assured that when voted into power, he would help address all the challenges to minimise the economic hardships of the youth.

The festival was on the theme: “Equipping the Youth with Employable Skills for Sustainable Development of Penyi Traditional Area with emphasis on Technical and Vocational Education.”

GNA

