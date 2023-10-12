Rev Prof Enoch Agbozo celebrated at 90 with lifetime achievement award

By Patrick Ofoe Nudzi

Accra, Oct. 12, GNA – The Ghana Evangelical Society (GES), has celebrated the 90th birthday of Rev Prof Enoch Immanuel Amanor Agbozo with a call on Christians to take inspiration from his journey of life.

Known and revered in Ghana and beyond by Christians and non-Christians, Rev Prof Agbozo has led the GES for 50years since its inception.

He also led in the development and training of Pastor Mensah Otabil, Bishop Charles Agyin Asare, Rev. Eric Kwapong, Rev. David Abbey and several others to help the propagation of the Gospel across Ghana including Campuses.

In a thanksgiving service held in his honour in Accra, Rev Frederick Barnacle Dadson, Assistant Leader, GES, said, Rev Prof Agbozo was “someone who stands by the truth” and it was important that Christians focused on lessons that had made an astute person.

He said Rev Prof Agbozo was selfless, not afraid of his life and did not depend on his strength, knowledge and skills because he walked with God in truth.

“Our Apostle walks with God. Whatever God tells him, he does it. We should learn of his love for people, his soberness and endurance. Papa Agbozo speaks truth to the church,” Rev Dadson said.

He urged the church to build a relationship with God as the only way to draw their strength, power and confidence to make society a better place for all.

“Let’s eschew arrogance and avoid fighting for material things. Let’s not prioritize affluence over people like what some politicians are showing. Papa Enoch led a pleasing life, rendered a service to God and humanity,” Rev Dadson said.

Archbishop Charles Agyin-Asare who graced the thanksgiving service said: “It’s a pleasure to be here on the 90th birthday of Papa Agbozo, he is a man who stuck to the will of God for his life and I can testify to that. I came to GES January 1, 1983.”

He said in 1984, he had a directive from God to ‘plant’ churches globally when he joined Rev Prof Agbozo’s team of missionaries with less financial support and that prepared him to believe in God to take them through.

Born in 1933, Rev Prof Enoch Immanuel Amanor Agbozo, obtained BSc. (Econs) from the University of Ghana after going through his secondary and elementary school successfully.

He spent 16 years as a civil and public servant from from 1955 to 1977 and called into Christ ministry in March 1986, commissioned Apostle and Prophet in 1975 and entered into full time ministry in July 1977.

The lifetime achievement award was presented by elders of GES to his children and a birthday cake was cut to celebrate his enviable life.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

