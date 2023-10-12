Support GIS strategic plan — Ambrose Dery

By Gifty Amofa

Accra, Oct.12, GNA – Mr Ambrose Dery, Minister for the Interior, has called for support for a seven-year strategic plan of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS).

That, he said, would ensure the better management of migration in Ghana.

Mr Derry was speaking at the launch of the GIS’ Strategic Plan for 2023-2029.

“I urge all stakeholders in the migration management space to come on board and own the document and ensure its effective implementation.

Mr Derry said the Strategic Plan provided a roadmap for the GIS to operate an efficient, fair and firm immigration system that met the social and economic needs of the country.

It also provides an effective monitoring and evaluation system, which would guide the performance of the Ghana Immigration Service and the impact of the implementation of the Plan, he added.

He congratulated the GIS for coming up with an elaborate Strategic Plan that would move the Service towards its desire of becoming a model organisation for migration management and the security of Ghana.

“One intriguing thing about the Plan is the emphasis it places on digitalisation to build a stronger and better Service, which is in line with our national agenda.”

“As we continue our commitment to promote a humane and orderly management of migration it is necessary for us to collectively champion interventions and maintain a well-coordinated multi-sectoral intervention to aid the process,” he said.

The Minister said the Strategic Plan revolved around four (4) key components-Border Management, Transnational Crime Prevention, Enforcement, and Organisational Drivers.

Each component, he said, had clearly spelt out strategies to facilitate the transformational agenda of becoming a model Immigration Service for migration management and the security of Ghana.

“I want to assure the Service of the commitment of the Government of His Excellency, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, to support the implementation of this Strategic Plan.”

“I thank the Government of Denmark for funding the development of this Plan under the project, ‘Strengthening Border and Migration Management in Ghana (SMMIG)’, implemented by the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD).

He commended the Strategic Plan Technical Working Group, Regional Commanders and officers whose commitment and expertise saw the realisation of the document.

He also praised the Comptroller-General for the action-oriented leadership he had provided the GIS over the years.

Mrs Amala Obiokoye-Nwalor, Head of Office, International Centre for Migration and Policy Development (ICMPD), said the new plan was a testament of the GIS’ dedication to long term sustainable growth.

She said the strategic plan sought to improveofessionalism, human rights, gender equality and growth.

She said the implementation of the new plan would position GIS as a leading agency in West Africa, but quickly added that the objectives and actions must move from the pages of the book to its actual implementation on the field.

Mr Kwame Asuah Takyi (Esq), Comptroller-General of Immigration, said with the expiration of the 2018-2022 development plan, the Service commenced the development of its seven years development plan to support the strengthening of border and migration management by the government of Ghana international centre for migration policy Denmark collaborated with the GIS.

“The process of developing a new strategic plan offered us the opportunity to take stock of successes and failures as well as face the challenges ahead, and to put forward strategies for development, not only for reforms but also for active participation in international migration,” he said.

Mr Takyi said the plan would help GIS to achieve excellence through its core functions, as the plan defined its vision to become a model immigration service for migration and national security.

Mr Tom NØrring, the Danish Ambassador to Ghana, said that the strategic plan aimed at promoting positive aspects of immigration such as trade and economic development.

He said the launch of the strategy was a new milestone because immigration had great development potential if well managed.

GNA

