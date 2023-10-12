OSP drags Cecilia Dapaah to court over failure to declare her property, income

By Joyce Danso

Accra, Oct. 12, GNA- The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has dragged Cecilia Abena Dapaah, ex-Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation before an Accra High Court for failing to comply with lawful demands of its (OSP’s) officer in line of duty.

The suit filed on October 6 this year is expected to be heard by the Criminal Division of the High Court.

The OSP contends that the former Minister failed to declare her property and income it served on her within 30 days.

Madam Dapaah,68, is a former Minister under investigations for corruption and corruption related offences, including using public office for profit in respect of tainted large cash sums reportedly stolen from her residential premises.

Documents filed by the OSP said on July 24, 2023, the Special Prosecutor in the performance of his functions served on the former Minister “a notice to declare her property and income under regulation 20 (1) per Forms 11 A and 11B of the First Schedule of the OSP (Operations) Regulation, 2018 (LI2374).”

The OSP said the accused was duly served and notified as per the statutory forms and by a cover letter under the seal of the OSP and she was required by law to make specified declaration and return same to the OSP as per Forms 12 of the First Schedule of LI 2374, within 30 days of service on her.

The OSP held that as at the close of business on October 5, 2023, the former Minister had willfully failed, without lawful excuse, to return the duly completed statutory forms.

GNA

