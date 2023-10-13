Reuters journalist killed in shelling on Israeli Lebanese border

London/Beirut, Oct. 13, (dpa/GNA) - A Reuters journalist has been killed and six other journalists were wounded by shelling on the Lebanese border with Israel.

“We are deeply saddened to learn that our videographer, Issam Abdallah, has been killed,” a Reuters spokesperson said.

The agency added that two Reuters journalists, Thaer Al-Sudani and Maher Nazeh, had also sustained injuries.

The Doha-based Al-Jazeera channel confirmed that a reporter and her cameraman were also among those injured.

The shelling also wounded two journalists from the French news agency AFP, an agency source said.

The shelling took place in Alma al Shaab, in southern Lebanon.

Shortly after the shelling, Hezbollah announced in a statement that ”the Islamic Resistance, in response to the Israeli attacks on the vicinity of a number of southern Lebanese towns, targeted the site of Al-Abad, Misqvam, and Ramieh, with direct and appropriate weapons, achieving accurate hits.”

