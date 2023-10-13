Dutch prime minister visits Odessa, promises Ukraine ongoing support

Kiev, Oct. 13, (dpa/GNA) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte visited the port city of Odessa in southern Ukraine, the target of many Russian airstrikes.

During a press conference, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his thanks for the weapons provided by the Dutch government, specifically mentioning anti-aircraft supplies and the expected delivery of F-16 fighter jets. “The Netherlands’ solidarity is really highly effective,” he said.

Rutte promised him that despite the Middle East conflict, Ukraine would continue to receive support. “The Netherlands is helping Ukraine obtain patrol boats so that the grain corridor system remains safe,” he said, referring to Ukrainian grain exports across the Black Sea, which have been obstructed by Russia.

Rutte also toured the Odessa Hotel at the port, damaged in a Russian airstrike, and laid flowers in honour of Ukrainian sailors killed in the war. His programme also included a visit to a military hospital.

His visit came amid fears that the large-scale attack on Israel by Islamist Hamas could lead to a waning of Western aid to Ukraine.

