Randy Abbey retains seat on GFA Exco, as Kwesi Appiah breaks through

Tamale, Oct 05, GNA – Dr Ransford Abbey, James Kwesi Appiah, former Black Stars Coach, Frederick Acheampong and Nana Sarfo Oduro have been elected to represent the Premier League clubs on the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

They secured 12, 10, 11, and 10 votes in that order in the hotly contested elections in Tamale on Thursday.

Two other candidates; Elloyney Amande and Kingsley Osei Bonsu, who secured nine votes each, went for a run-off to get one of them to the Executive Council.

After the first run-off, Elloyney Amande and Kingsley Osei Bonsu secured nine votes each again.

Finally, Kingsley Osei Bonsu completed the list of five Members to represent the Premier League on the Executive Council of the GFA after the second round of the run-off elections, where he secured 12 votes to defeat Elloyney Amande, who got six votes.

