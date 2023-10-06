Ghana football is in safe hands – Kurt Okraku

By Albert Futukpor

Tamale, Oct 06, GNA – Mr. Kurt Okraku, who retained his position as President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) during the Elective Congress of the GFA in Tamale on Thursday, has said “Ghana football is indeed in safe hands”.

Mr. Okraku, addressing GFA members after being sworn into office for another four years, said “We have had bad and good times, but you believe in the leadership”, which was reflective of your votes during the Congress.

He added that “You have kept faith in me and other Executives to continue fixing the problem of football in the country and we will go the extra mile to ensure that our game is enjoyable.”

Mr. Okraku, who stood unopposed after his challenger was disqualified on grounds of issues with his nomination forms, secured 117 votes representing 97.5 per cent during the Congress to retain his position.

Two people voted against him while one delegate abstained from voting.

A total of 124 delegates were expected to vote but 120 actually turned out to vote in the highly anticipated elections.

The announcement of the results was greeted with wild cheers and jubilation amongst delegates and Football Administrators in the conference hall where the elections took place.

Madam Gifty Oware Mensah, who stood unopposed, secured all the 20 votes to become the representative of women’s football on the Executive Council of the GFA.

Mr. Ransford (Randy) Abbey, James Kwesi Appiah, former Black Stars Coach, Frederick Acheampong, Nana Sarfo Oduro and Kingsley Osei Bonsu were also elected to represent the Premier League on the Executive Council of the GFA.

Mr. Mark Addo, Gideon Fosu and Eugene Nobel completed the list of three members to represent the Division One League on the Executive Council of the GFA after securing 32, 29 and 28 votes in that order during the elections.

There were representations from FIFA, CAF and the Nigerian Football Federation amongst others during the Congress.

Mr. Okraku said the high number of votes he secured was a bold statement about the unity within the GFA and expressed gratitude to the delegates for their support.

He told members of the GFA to let go off the past and open a new chapter of working together.

He asked for forgiveness from those he offended along the way saying “If I did wrong you, it was for football reason.”

He promised to reach out to Mr. George Afriyie, who was disqualified from contesting the GFA Presidency, and bring him back home.

Mr. Okraku advised members of the GFA to learn to respect and read the GFA’s statutes.

Mr. Gelson Fernandes, Director of Member Associations for Africa at FIFA, congratulated the new executives and said it was time to work and they must work together towards the task ahead.

GNA

