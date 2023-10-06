CAF congratulates Morocco and others on 2030 World Cup rights

By Edna A. Quansah

Accra, Oct. 6, GNA – The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has congratulated Morocco, Portugal, and Spain on gaining the hosting rights to co-stage the FIFA World Cup in 2030.

As part of activities to mark the 100th anniversary of the biggest quadrennial sporting event, South American countries Argentina, Portugal, and Paraguay would host the first three games. Given this, the six countries would automatically qualify for the World Cup.

The FIFA World Cup would be coming to Africa for the second time after South Africa hosted it in 2010 in grand style.

The President of CAF Dr. Patrice Motsepe said: “CAF is excited to congratulate Morocco and its partners Portugal and Spain for the decision by the FIFA Council, endorsing Morocco, Portugal, and Spain to host the FIFA World Cup 2030.

“We are confident that Morocco, Portugal, and Spain FIFA World Cup 2030 partnership would be successful in the FIFA bidding process and would also obtain the FIFA Congress approval. This partnership brings together and unites Africa and Europe in football and inspires all of us to work together and make the World a better place. We thank His Majesty King Mohammed VI, the Government, and the people of Morocco for supporting Morocco’s FIFA World Cup 2030 bid.

“We also thank the CAF Executive Committee and the Member Associations representing the 54 African Countries that are Members of CAF for supporting the Morocco FIFA World Cup 2030 bid. We are proud of the outstanding leadership provided by Fouzi Lekjaa, the President of the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football.”

The continental governing body believes that Morocco’s hosting of the World Cup would contribute massively to the development and growth of football in Africa.

GNA

