Public sector needs professional marketers – Dr Adutwum

By Paul Eduarko Richardson

Accra, Oct. 02, GNA – Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister for Education, has called for the strong involvement of professional marketers in the public sector to promote the development efforts of government.

He said though the government was embarking on many developmental initiatives, the efforts had not been properly presented to the public due to poor marketing strategies.

“So, I believe the social sector needs your help. We need your help to show Ghanaians that we are doing something good,” the Minister told marketers.

“I have no doubt in my mind that marketing has to play a central role in the transformation of the economy of Ghana,” he added.

Dr Adutwum said this at the 34th Annual National Marketing Performance Awards organised by the Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG), under the theme “Marketing: A Tool for Economic Recovery”.

He said the Education Ministry was transforming public education system in Ghana, with the Accra STEM Academy as a model school, adding that the Ministry would need more professional marketers to market these schools.

He asked political actors to shun character assassination and use good marketing strategies to promote their course.

Dr Daniel Kasser Tee, President, CIMG, noted that though some state-owned institutions were doing badly, a few had distinguished themselves from the rest through good marketing strategies.

He cited the transformation that had occurred under the leadership of Prof Stephen Adei at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) and Prof Joshua Alabi and Prof Abednego Feehi Okoe Amartey at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, highlighting the marketing mindset of such leaders.

Dr Tee said the CIMG had begun discussions with the Public Services Commission to introduce marketing into all public sector organisations to promote customer interest and national transformation.

Mr David Afflu, Chief Executive Officer, GB Foods, won the 2022 Marketing Man of the Year whilst Mrs Patricia Obo-Nai, Chief Executive Officer, Vodafone Ghana, won the Marketing Woman of the Year 2022.

The Marketing Practitioner of the Year 2022 went to Nana Essilfuah Tamakloe, Director, Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Absa Bank.

Priscilla Mawuse Menka and Agnes Narkie Odonkor were both adjudged the Marketing Student of the Year 2022.

The Annual National Marketing Performance Awards covers nine major areas comprising Hall of Fame, Personalities, Media and Marketing Communications, Business organisations, Products, and Not-for-Profit organisations.

The rest are Customer Satisfaction Index, Regional Brand Index, and the CIMG President’s Special Awards.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

