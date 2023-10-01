Prince Kudufia defends tittle at Mountain Bike Race

By Rihana Adam

Accra, Oct. 01, GNA – Prince Kudufia of Epic Cycling Club has successfully defended his 30km Mountain Bike Race tittle held at the Adenta-Dodowa road on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

He defeated Joseph Nii Quaye, who settled for the second position while Emmanuel Sesi came third.

He walked away with gold medal, a cash prize of GHC1000, products from Cowbell and certificate of participation from the organisers.

In the 10km event, Kojo Dickson emerged victorious, while Joseph Okine and Thywill Shidaa Tetteh Mensah settled for the second and third positions.

For the female categories, Erica Sedzro won the event while young rising star Lydia Dawkamena also won the 5km race.

Over 70 riders took part in this year’s competition which was sponsored by Emmagee Fitness Centre, Kowrl, Gladiators, Jibu Ghana, DVAS Cycling and Fitness Initiative, Run Ghana, Cowbell and DHL.

Speaking after the event, Mr. Emmanuel Antwi the founder of Emmagee Fitness Centre said he was impressed with the turnout by the cyclists.

He said, “I realise that in my community there many kids and I love cycling too so I decided to champion this event till we did the fourth edition today”.

“I wasn’t even expecting even fifty children because this year I didn’t plan to organise the event, but the kids were calling for it, I am very impressed with the turnout.”

