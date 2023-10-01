Bank of Ghana Governor signs book of condolence in memory of late Ga Manye 

Accra, Oct. 1, GNA – Dr Ernest Addison, Governor of the Bank of Ghana has signed the book of condolence opened at the Ga Mantse Palace in memory of the late Queenmother of the Ga State, Naa Dedei Omaedru III.

He pledged the support of the Bank towards the funeral preparations of the late Ga Manye.

Dr Addison was accompanied by a delegation, including Dr Maxwell Opoku-Afari, the First Deputy Governor,

The rest were Board Members including Dr Samuel Nii -Noi Ashong, Mr Andrew Boye-Doe and Mr Joseph Alhassan.

The Bank’s Secretary, Ms.Sandra Thompson and the Head of the Security, Wg CDR Kwame Asare Boateng were also part of the delegation.

The delegation presented items such as customary drinks, assorted soft drinks, bottles of water, and a cheque to support the funeral preparations.

“The demise of the late Ga Manye is a matter of concern to us all. The Central Bank will lend its support for a befitting burial for the late Ga Manye. We are grateful for your warm reception,” he said.

Ms. Sandra Thompson, the Bank’s Secretary, said over the years there had been a cordial relationship between the Ga State and the Bank.

She said the Bank had extended support to the Ga State in so many ways, adding that it would continue to do so in areas such as education.

“The Bank of Ghana and the Accra Metropolitan Assembly is currently collaborating to build a three-storey eighteen-unit classroom block and a three-unit nursery block with ancillary facilities for the Independence Avenue 2 Cluster of Schools, a project which we hope to complete by the end of this year,” Ms Thompson said.

The BoG delegation was warmly received by the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II together with other traditional leaders in the Ga State.

King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Governor and Management of the Bank while also urging them to remain focused on discharging their mandate.

“There are lots of challenges in Ghana but I entreat you to work diligently to deliver on your mandate. Do not be discouraged and it is not everything you do which will please people but then be focused and remain steadfast,” he added.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

