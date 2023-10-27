Prempeh College files injunction against grand finale of National Science and Math Quiz

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, Oct. 27, GNA- An Accra High Court will on November 2, 2023, hear an injunction application filed by Prempeh College against the Primetime Limited, Organisers of the popular National Science and Math Quiz (NSMQ).

The legal action comes on the back of disagreement over an answer given by a representative from the College in the semi-final round.

While the School argued that the answer was accurate, the quiz master disagreed.

The NSMQ grand finale had been fixed for October 30, 2023.

The final is between Presbyterian Boys SHS, Achimota SHS and Opoku Ware SHS.

Unsatisfied, the College petitioned Primetime Limited, however, the company rejected the petition, saying it was satisfied with the decision of the quiz mistress.

Prempeh College, after its petition was dismissed, indicated in a statement by the school’s NSMQ Coordinator that it would explore all available means to get justice.

The School contended that it would have remained in the competition if the answer, which it believed was correct to the question posed had not been rejected by the quiz mistress

Mr Kwame Boateng Atuahene, Counsel for the College, said they were praying to the Court for an order of Interlocutory Injunction against Primetime Limited or its agents, assigns, workmen, and privies from organising the Grand Finale of the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz fixed for Monday 30 October 2023 at the National Theatre, or any other day before or after the afore-mentioned date pending the final determination of the matter.

GNA

